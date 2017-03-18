Do Exactly What It Requires To Keep Your Home Safe

Some people assume that they live in a super safe neighborhood that will never experience crime. This is not the safest mentality to have, however. At any time, a criminal can break into the home of a neighbor or yourself and shatter that image. Read these tips for home security ideas.

Turn off ringers on land line phones while you are on vacation. Intruders might be attracted by a phone that rings constantly without anyone picking up.

Because so many people are numb to the sound of alarms, it is important that you have your home security system linked to the local police station. This is helpful in case you are home and can not call 911 yourself, or you are away from home during a break in.

Changing the locks on your home can be a great way to increase security. Locks should always be changed when buying a new home. There could be numerous people that had copies of the keys, from the real estate agent to the previous owners. Locks should also be changed whenever your keys become lost, or after a break-up in a relationship.

Don't show off your expensive possessions to the entire neighborhood. Take a step outside and look through your windows. If you can see expensive items that are potential targets for thieves, consider moving those items out of plain view. Or invest in a set of curtains that can be drawn to prevent potential intruders from targeting your valuables.

Dogs are helpful in keeping your home safe. Burglars do not want extra attention drawn to them and even a small, noisy dog can deter someone who wants to break into your home. A trained guard dog may not make the best pet, and you don't have to have an attack dog to keep burglars away.

Every bit of wiring for your alarm system needs to be well hidden or else it will be easy to cut. When installing a system yourself, this is important to keep in mind. Tuck it away within walls so that no one can get at it to shut the system down.

Add lights to your lawn. You don't need crazy bright spotlights to keep thieves away. All you need is some decent general lighting that makes your property just a little less appealing to criminals than homes that offer a lot more cover. You can even use lights on timers to help save on the overall electricity bill while still helping to keep you safe.

Never rely on a spring-latch lock, instead have a deadbolt installed. Spring-latch locks are easy to get through with a simple credit card. Deadbolts can't be opened so simply and will thwart any burglar who attempts to get in. The cost of installing a deadbolt will be worth it in such a situation.

You should change the locks to your new home as soon as you buy it. Even if the owner tells you that you have all of the keys, there may be a chance this is not true. You don't want to take the chance that some unknown person will have access to your home.

Don't hide your spare house key in an obvious place outside. The days of safely hiding the spare key under the doormat are long gone. Placing your key in an obvious area like this now may help you if you get locked out, but it could also be an invitation for a thief to enter your home. It's best to avoid hiding spare keys on your property. You should either keep a spare key with a trusted neighbor or get a fingerprint or keypad door lock.

Ask a neighbor to watch your home and get your mail if you are going on a trip for a week or more. Burglars sometimes will check to see that the mail or newspapers are piling up on a driveway. If your neighbor gets these in advance, it looks as if you are home.

One of the best hiding places for valuables in the home is within the walls. A wall safe is okay, but a thief can just rip the entire safe out of the wall. Look to unused outlets to hide valuables. Crooks will almost never go from outlet to outlet looking for valuables.

Never give anyone the password to your home alarm system unless it is absolutely necessary. Even if you know someone well, you should be very wary about this. If you have to give it to someone for whatever reason, make sure that you change it soon after to avoid any issues.

When searching for a home security firm to assume responsibility for monitoring your property, make a point to solicit recommendations from others in your neighborhood. Ask about past experiences and response times in emergency situations. In this way, you will be able to determine whether a prospective company is worth looking into further.

Rather than leaving your door unlocked at night and assuming that you will always remain safe, take the steps to protect yourself and your family. You do not have to secure a home security system, but be smart about your safety. Remember the tips in this article to secure your home.