Insect Control Made Easy For Do It Yourself Handymen

A lot people call an exterminator when they have a pest problem, but you may be able handle this job yourself. This article will go over the many ways that you're able to deal with pests yourself, even if it involves calling someone else for assistance. Continue reading.

Before you decide to rid your home of pests you should consider the moral implications. For example, if you have a mouse problem you may want a method that just removes them, but does not kill them. These days most exterminators offer this to their customers, but it may be somewhat more expensive.

Keep your kitchen as clean as possible. Bugs won't show up as often if they don't have anything to eat. In particular, use containers that have lids for loose food items in your pantry. Take the trash out often and keep your counters clean. Finally, sweep each evening before bed.

Check to see if your refrigerator or pantry has any food items that are expiring soon or stale already. If you have food that is stale, it may attract not only bugs but maggots and flies as well. This is a messy problem that you will want to avoid at all costs.

If you are having a pest control problem, look to your cabinets in your home for where the bugs are coming from. Pests love these dark and damp areas. Clean all your cabinets thoroughly once a month. When you are spraying for bugs, make sure you hit these areas with a quality pesticide.

Make sure to fix all leaks in your pipes. Pests love water. They are able to detect drips and leaks from a long way off. Do not let this be the cause of the pest infestation. Put some effort into it and avoid the need to deal with pests in your house.

One of the things that you can do to reduce the amount of pests in your home is to check the exterior of your home for colonies of ants or bugs. You can exterminate from the outside first, as this is generally where the problem will start from before it comes in your house.

Eliminate pests naturally. Sometimes you don't need to resort to chemicals to control pests. Removing sources of water, food and shelter is one way to get rid of them. This is particularly effective in the case of rodents. If you have pets, don't leave food or water bowls outside, and ensure that you don't have any holes or cracks in the exterior of your home.

If rats and mice have previously posed problems, avoid planting trees near the house. Rodents can climb up them and go into your house by way of the attic. A good distance to plant them at is 15 feet at the least.

Search your attic for any holes in the foundation or in the insulation. You may not hear them, but mice can be living in your attic without your knowing. Simply take a look around a few times a year for any tell tale signs can help you stave off larger infestations.

Boric acid can eradicate a whole colony of silverfish if used right! Place a small measured amount of household cleaner containing boric acid into hard to reach places. Silverfish will usually feel attracted to the acid and carry it back to their nests. This is said to have killed colonies of silverfish in a short amount of time.

To reduce mosquitoes and the West Nile Virus they carry, change the water in your birdbath completely every three days. It's important to do the same for any standing water, be it a bucket, kiddie pool or other water trap. Don't let water pool on your exterior either to ensure no mosquitoes breed there.

Washing hands frequently doesn't just prevent colds, it can keep bugs away also. Never touch cabinets, drawers or open the fridge while you are preparing food without first washing your hands. The remnants on your fingers can leave a tempting scent for lurking insects or even provide them with a good meal.

Be very careful if employing poisonous pest control traps, especially the variety designed to kill ants. These traps contain poisoned food that ants bring to the queen who will consume it and hopefully die. However, the main ingredient of this poison is peanut butter which pets might enjoy, so keep them away from the traps.

In conclusion, no matter what kind of pest infestation you have had, your main goal is to get rid of them and make sure they do not come back. To do this, you have to do your research to find out how. The tips you have just read are just the beginning of a whole world of pest control tips. Use them to your advantage.