Keeping Safe With These House Security Tips

You probably know someone personally who has had his home burglarized at one point in the past. This crime is increasing, so you need to make an effort to keep your home secure. A burglary can happen in any neighborhood. Here are some ways to help you keep your home secure and safe.

You do not necessarily need an expensive home security system to protect your home. You can buy a dog. Dogs are great for home security. Not only will they protect your home while you are away, they are great additions to your family offering protection, companionship and additional security for your home.

Do you have a dog that stays in your yard when you're not at home? Using Fido to hide your spare key can be a clever trick. Fasten the key to your dog's collar to hide it from view. This is a good way to ensure easy home access, especially if your pet does not associate well with strangers.

Sit your family down and create a fire escape plan depending on what region of the house you are in. This is crucial, as it will serve as the quickest plan to leave the house safely and effectively in an emergency. Practice your plan with your family as these few hours can save lives.

While home security systems are effective in most cases, many robberies are committed during daylight hours when the home is not vacant. In this case, the security system may not be activated so no warning would be sounded. Most burglars enter the home at some other point than the front door.

Annual check-ups are important for alarm systems. Ask someone who works at the security company to do a maintenance check. There are many things that can be problematic with regards to home security systems, like wayward wild animals and the environment. If you aren't paying attention, you may not be aware of these problems.

Don't hide your spare house key in an obvious place outside. The days of safely hiding the spare key under the doormat are long gone. Placing your key in an obvious area like this now may help you if you get locked out, but it could also be an invitation for a thief to enter your home. It's best to avoid hiding spare keys on your property. You should either keep a spare key with a trusted neighbor or get a fingerprint or keypad door lock.

Regardless of how long you plan on being away from your home, always lock all the doors and windows whenever you leave. This is often a surprise, but the majority of burglaries are due to someone just waltzing right into an unlocked home. Thieves can steal a lot of valuable stuff in mere minutes.

If you have a door that does not have a peephole, you should work on installing one. It is very dangerous to open a door when you are not sure who is on the other side. This is a great way for you to keep you and your home safe from harm.

Never leave a note on your door for delivery or service people. A note on a door might as well be a neon sign for a potential intruder, alerting them to the fact that nobody is home. Try to arrange for a friend or neighbor to accept your delivery or let a service person onto the property if you cannot be home.

Wireless security systems are the next generation in protection. A wired system should be less expensive but you might have to spend your money on getting your home rewired. A wireless system, on the other hand, requires less maintenance and is simpler to install.

If there is space around your door within its frame, shore it up with .75" plywood. If wood won't do it, try using sheet metal instead. When there is a gap, the burglar can easily jimmy open the door, so close up the space and ensure that no one will be able to get inside.

Do not choose a security company that you cannot locate any positive reviews for online. You may not think this means much, but it does. Any company that does not have any positive feedback is not good at what they do, or they are a very new company, and you don't want to do business with them.

Protecting your family is at the top of most people's priority lists, especially if they are parents. Never put yourself in a compromising position just because you did not prepare beforehand. Remember these tips and continue to research so you can make sure your home is always safe and secure.