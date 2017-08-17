Small Changes Can Add Up. These Concepts Will Improve Your House Value

Going through a home improvement project can reveal a lot about a person's character. Problem solving skills are honed during each and every project. While home improvements sound intimidating, these tips will help make it easier.

When renovating a kitchen or bathroom, avoid using linoleum. The foremost reason for this is that linoleum has dropped out of vogue and can make your new renovation seem dated. Tile has a much better appearance, can be used in any situation where you might choose linoleum, and can even have radiant heat grids installed underneath for the extra touch of heated floors.

To repair a larger hole in your walls, use sheet rock. First make the hole into a uniform square or rectangle by cutting away a measured area. Doing this will make the hole bigger, but will allow you to get exact dimensions for repair. Then cut a piece of sheet rock that is the same size as the square or rectangle you just cut from the wall. Place the newly cut piece of sheet rock in the hole and secure in place with drywall nails. Then apply joint compound to the seams. Cover the seams with joint tape, then apply another layer of joint compound and smooth it out. When dry, paint over it with any color.

Adding accessories to your room can be a great way to make a space feel like your own. Infuse your own personality into your room by carefully choosing some accessories to your liking. Make sure not to go overboard with decorations because it can make a small room feel rather cramped.

When remodeling the tile floors, consider more high-tech options such as tiles that radiate heat. This type of tile ties into your home's electrical system to provide toasty heat, and they look great, too. Luckily, they are also easy to install yourself if you can follow the directions. The end result is a project that you can continually add upon in the future or inform the next tenants so that they may achieve some of the work themselves. The first time you enter your bathroom on a cold winter's morning, you'll be glad of it!

Prep before you paint. Painting the rooms in your home can provide a new face lift for a little bit of nothing if you are prepared. Don't try to do it all in one day or weekend. Be prepared before you start. Have all of the necessary tools on hand.

Replacing the light switch covers in your home is an easy and quick way to brighten up a room. For about $20, you can replace all of the switch covers in an average-sized home with nice clean white ones. They will match just about any decor style. Since most people look for a switch when they enter a room, a clean switchplate appears to clean up the whole room.

Give your bathroom a unique touch by deciding on a theme. Most people spend hours in their bathrooms, but apart from the coordinated colors, nothing seems to be unique. Come up with fun themes like pirate, under the sea, at the beach, or shipwrecked. Finding accessories for your idea can be fun and give your bathroom a sense of personality.

When doing huge landscaping projects, talk to neighbors before doing drainage. An ideal landscaping plan involves draining all water off of your property. The most direct way to achieve this sort of drainage is to let water drain straight onto the properties adjoining yours, but this isn't likely to please the owners! Drainage plans can only be coordinated with proper communication.

Resist the temptation to use fancy bricks with decorative faces in your next home improvement project. Not only is such brickwork an unnecessary expense, it is rarely as strong and durable as ordinary brick. Decorative bricks are easier to deface, spoiling their aesthetic advantages. Finally, decorative brick styles are rarely produced for long, making it incredibly difficult to find matching replacements for repair work later.

The number one tip is to have a plan in place before hand. When you jump into a project with little or no planning, it often leads to a disaster as a result of indecisiveness and poor decision making. By planning what you want ahead of time, getting the work done will be much easier.

Use up-lighting behind large pieces of furniture to light up a dark corner. It is a dramatic and beautiful way to make the room seem larger than what it is. It is quick, easy and inexpensive and will make the room look as if it is a much larger and brighter space than what it really is.

Sometimes, as any pet owner can tell you, your pets can be destructive. If you have had a dog tear holes into your carpet do not despair. You can actually cut out a square of carpet, measure it, and using carpet tape actually mold the piece right in the empty slot seamlessly.

Any renovation of the kitchen or bathroom plumbing or fixtures should start with shutting off the supply of water. You may think this is an obvious step, but it is not uncommon for homeowners to forget, causing serious damage and greater expense.

Plan everything in advance before starting a home improvement project. Before delving into your next project, you should determine how much time, money and effort you are willing to expend.

If you are planning on painting a room as part of a home improvement project, you can save money by accurately estimating the amount of paint you will need. One gallon of paint will cover about 350 square feet of wall space, unless you are painting drywall, which absorbs more paint. An accurate estimate can prevent you from overbuying paint, which once mixed in a specific color generally can't be returned.

Hunt down drafts in your house around your windows and doors, and seal them with insulation or weather-stripping to make your home more energy-efficient. On a breezy day, hold a lit candle or a stick of burning incense around the edges of your doors and windows -- with the drapes tied back away from the edges -- to easily spot drafty areas as the flame moves or the smoke wafts.

Follow the above tips, and the investments you make into home improvements will be wise expenditures of both your energy and the resources it takes to complete a project. From the smallest project to the most complex, home improvement can be rewarding and worthwhile in many ways -- as long as you pay attention to tips like these.